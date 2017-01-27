Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 26, 2017 (SKNIS): The Honourable Ian “Patches” Liburd, Minister of Public Infrastructure, commended the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for ensuring that roads throughout the island are properly kept, as it is imperative to have well-constructed and well-maintained roads.

Speaking at the government’s “Good Governance and Accountability for Prosperity” Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, January 24, at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux, Minister Liburd said that government stuck to its promise to ensure that roads are comfortable and safe to use, as opposed to leaving them to political expediency. He noted that persons accessing the roadways can attest to such.

“As you drive around the country you see the roads being repaired. No more potholes in the road and that is what we promised,” said the minister of public infrastructure, while adding that the government has also committed to repairing the island’s main road, which was last resurfaced over 10 years ago, as asphalt roads have a lifespan of eight years. “So we are going to engage in a condition survey of the entire road and this would inform us of the work that should be undertaken.”

Minister Liburd spoke to some other projects that have been completed since assuming office, namely, the road works at the Grange in Ottley’s, which include a storm drain of over 800 feet at a cost of EC $1.2 million. Another project is the completion of phase two of the roads in the Ottley’s Housing Extension, which cost EC $800,000. Other projects in the area are soon to be completed. The minister took the opportunity to commend the contractors, noting that they have done well.

Mention was also made of roads in other housing areas that were left abandoned before assuming office. He said that proper infrastructure is needed and the government is committed to ensuring that that is done as soon as possible.

“We are going to address it during the course of this fiscal year. I can tell you that the estimated cost thus far just in some 25 of those projects is some EC $65 million. But people matter. We are here because of you. It is your government, the people’s government and we are going to ensure that the people’s government ensure that the people live in comfort by having their roads, water and their electricity. I am committed to that as your minister of public infrastructure,” he said.

Another important project for this fiscal year is the construction of a brand new East line Bus Terminal for the east line passengers. The vehicle maintenance department at Public Works will be relocated to the old Factory Maintenance Shop in order to make provisions for the east line buses while the terminal is under construction.