Government Notice

The Office Of The Prime Minister Wishes to Inform the General Public that Saturday 16th September and Tuesday 19th September 2017 are Public Holidays in The Federation Of St. Kitts and Nevis on The Occasion of National Heroes and Independence Day and also Please be Informed that Monday the 18th September 2017 Is Definitely not a Public Holiday.
