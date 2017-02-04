Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 04, 2017 (SKNIS): As part of its celebrations for the second anniversary in government, the Government of National Unity will roll out five additional mobile applications (apps), which form part of its E-Government services.

This was disclosed by His Excellency Ambassador Sydney Osborne, the Chairperson of the Organizing Committee for the Second Anniversary Celebrations. The apps include a Consumer Affairs App, SKNIS (St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service) app, Crime Prevention App, a Government Directory App and an Events App.

While a guest on the weekly government radio show “Working For You” on Wednesday, February 1, Ambassador Osborne gave a bird’s eye view of the five mobile apps offering citizen’s services.

“One of the apps is the SKNIS (app). So you go to that app and you get all the information you want in terms of government publications, you name it,” Osborne said. The app also includes the SKNIS social media outlets and other useful information from the department.

Regarding the Consumer Affairs App, Ambassador Osborne noted that this will provide information pertaining to where consumers can get the best prices on food items.

“You go on that app and you can find every bit of information you want in terms of prices and so on. So before you leave home you could determine I’m going there or here because I get the best price here on this particular item,” he said.

The Crime Prevention App provides members of the public an opportunity to report on potential and criminal activities and also to get crime prevention tips.

“There’s information that they can find in terms of crime prevention, things you can do, trying to be safe and so on,” he added.

The other two apps are a directory app to get information on all government departments and an events app that will provide information on government supported events such as the St. Kitts Music Festival. The apps will be launched on Wednesday, February 15, at a venue to be determined, as part of the government’s second anniversary celebrations.

The apps will be available for download free on Google Play.