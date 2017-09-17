Government Urges Citizens and Residents to Take All Precautions In Light Of Approaching Tropical Storm Maria

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 17, 2017 (SKNIS)—Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have been asked by the government to take all the necessary precautions in ensuring that they are in a state of preparedness for the latest weather system disturbance that goes by the name Tropical Storm Maria and which “could pass dangerously close to the Leeward Islands on Tuesday (September 19) as a hurricane”, according to meteorologists.

As of Sunday, September 17, a hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. It is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

St. Kitts and Nevis, although spared the full brunt of Hurricane Irma on September 6, is still reeling from damages suffered that were estimated in cost to be over 53 million Eastern Caribbean (EC) Dollars.

Chair of the National Disaster Mitigation Council, Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards, has reiterated the call for all citizens and residents to adequately secure their property, livestock and pets, to stock up on non-perishable foods and water, batteries for electronic devices such as transistor radios and to stay up to date with the weather advisories.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that the Government continues to monitor this latest development with respect to Tropical Storm Maria and that in light of the ongoing Independence Calendar of Activities, the government will keep the country informed of any changes.

According to the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services, Maria is “expected to produce rainfall totals of 2-6 inches with maximum amounts of 8 inches possible across the Northern Leewards during that time. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods.”