Gov’t Senator Wants ‘Corrupt’ Politicians, Power Brokers Jailed

Politicians are among the power brokers that Jamaicans need to see dragged to jail to remind citizens that the justice system does not recognise status

when punishing wrongdoers, Government Senator Kerensia Morrison has argued.

“Jamaicans believe that we are quick to lock up the man who steals the mangoes, but the man who cannot account for millions of dollars of hard-earned taxpayers’ money walks free and is only accused of mismanagement, misappropriation and cost overrun,” Morrison said during her contribution yesterday to the State of the Nation debate in the Upper House of Jamaica’s Parliament.Read More…http://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/lead-stories/20170624/govt-senator-wants-corrupt-politicians-power-brokers-jailed