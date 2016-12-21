Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 21, 2016 (RSCNPF): The combination of Carnival and the Christmas Season in St. Kitts and Nevis is being used as an opportunity to afford new graduates of the Section Leaders Course conducted by Regional Security System Training Institute (RSS-TI) the chance to apply the principles of Small Unit leadership in an Operational Environment.

As such, the majority of the class is still on island and will be deployed with the Security Forces during the busy period.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley said, “the graduation of the class coincided with the start of the holiday period here in St. Kitts and Nevis…… these officers would have gone back to their home countries and waited until next June, July or even August to really get their feet wet handling large crowds as section leaders during their festivals and carnivals.” He added, “this timing gave them the opportunity to be incorporated into our teams and shadow our officers, observing and demonstrating immediately the practical applications of what they learned in the classroom.”

Commissioner Queeley added, “I was encouraged that they embraced the win-win opportunity to remain and experience firsthand what will be expected of them in their own organizations. They being here it also provides us with much needed additional manpower as we ensure citizen safety during the period.”

A number of activities are planned for the Officers to show appreciation to them for remaining during holiday period on this additional duty assignment in the Federation.

