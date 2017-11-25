GSS 2017 Valedictorian tells fellow graduands to make wise choices moving forward

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 23, 2017) — Ms. Kervincia Webbe, top student in the Caribbean Examination Council’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Valedictorian of the Gingerland Secondary School’s (GSS) Graduating Class of 2017, advised her fellow 58 graduands to make wise choices moving forward.

The top student spoke to her fellow classmates while delivering her valedictory speech at the school’s 44th annual graduation ceremony at the Gingerland Methodist Church on November 23, 2017, under the patronage of Mr. and Mrs. Allister Webbe. The theme was “Your choices; the key component of the future you.”

“Have a deterrent action attitude toward the decision that will impede our progress. Try your best to dismiss the negativity and cling to the positivity.

“Fundamentally speaking, in light of our theme… Your decisions, our decisions, my decisions will be the essential element that will influence our spiritual, emotional, physical and social actions now and for the years to come. I implore you, Class of 2017, to make wise choices,” she said.

The GSS 2017 Valedictorian, told her fellow graduands that they had the ability to affect the world with their choices and could make a difference. She also urged them to remember to keep God in their lives and congratulated them on their successful graduation.

She used the opportunity to thank their teachers for all they had done during their 5-year tenure at the school. She also thanked her parents, family and friends for their unwavering support.

Ms. Webbe, who is the top student after attaining 12 subject passes with 11 grade ones in the CSEC examinations in Caribbean History, English A, English B, Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDMP), Food and Nutrition, French, Human and Social Biology, Information Technology, Mathematics, Office Administration and Principles of Business.

During the ceremony, she received 20 prizes including the Premier’s Award for passing more than six subjects.

Among those present at the ceremony were, Premier of Nevis Hon. Vance Amory and Mrs. Amory and Acting Deputy Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis Her Honour. Mrs Marjorie Morton.

END