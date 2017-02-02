By:Curtis Morton

Gingerland –Nevis-The Gingerland Secondary School celebrated its 44th anniversary between the periods 22nd to 27th of January.

The activities commenced with a church service attended by the staff, which was held at the Combermere Methodist church, on Sunday 22nd January.

On Tuesday 24th January, the staff and students attended the annual anniversary service which was held at the Gingerland Methodist church.

That same day was also designated as TAG DAY and the students went throughout the various communities selling tags.

The following day, Wednesday 25th January, the staff took time out to concentrate on their own development, as they all participated in a staff development workshop.

On Thursday 25th January, there was an extra buzz of activity at the school, as the students competed in the now annual Class Beautification Competition.

The week climaxed on a high note as the staff and students took time out to enjoy their anniversary luncheon.

Headmistress at the school, Mrs. Lorna Brandy indicated that the week was a success and thanked her staff, the students and members of the community at large for their show of solidarity and support for the school.