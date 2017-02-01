The usual run of the mill traffic, was halted for a little while in the vicinity of the Gingerland Secondary School on Tuesday 31st January, as that school hosted its annual cross country relay event.

The event commenced at 145 pm and for the first time, all of the athletes in the various age categories commenced the race together, as they were completing the same route and the winners in each category would be differentiated at the end of the race.

The route saw the athletes running from the school’s gate, along the island’s main road, turning into Hard Times, just past BRINO’s; up into Rawlins village, across to Zetlands, back onto the island’s main road and then back to the school.

Due to current road works in Rawlins, the athletes were slightly impeded but that did not zap their energy level.

Spectators waved on and encouraged the athletes en route and there was much excitement created right up to the completion of the race.

The results are as follows:

Junior Girls

1st Green-25: 30:37-12 points

2nd Red-25:55:29-8 points

3rd Blue-26:51:53-5 points

Junior Boys

1st Blue-20:24:27-12 points

2nd Green-20:28:57-8 points

3rd Red-20:50:32-5 points

Senior girls

1st Blue-22:43:73-12 points

2nd Red -25:07:16-8 points

3rd Green-28:19:73-5 points

Senior boys

1st Green-18:09:64-12 points

2nd Red-18:52:24-8 points

3rd Blue-20:00:86-5 points