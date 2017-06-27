Guns too easy to access, laments St Kitts-Nevis Police Commissioner

BASSETERRE – Police Commissioner Ian Queeley is concerned by the ease with which illegal guns are readily available in St Kitts-Nevis despite not being manufactured in the Caribbean.

Speaking on increased gun violence in the twin-island federation, the top cop said unnamed people were ensuring that illegal arms entered the country and then putting them in the hands of criminals.Read More…..http://www.nationnews.com/nationnews/news/98135/guns-easy-access-laments-st-kitts-nevis-police-commissioner