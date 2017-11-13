Guyana Jaguars Hold Out To a Draw

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes continue to make waves in this year’s regional tournament.

After convincingly dishing out an innings defeat to the Barbados Pride team, on home soil, the Hurricanes generally dominated the game played against leaders on the points table, Guyana Jaguars.

It took a herculean effort from the ‘old soldier,’ Shiv Chanderpaul, in combination with Wicket keeper/ batsman Anthony Bramble, to save face for the visitors.

Chanderpaul put yet another ton in his archives and Bramble was not out on a well-played 59.

The pair came together, with the Jaguars dicely placed on 143 for 5 and facing a deficit of 206. They took the score to a more comfortable 268, before Chanderpaul fell.

The Jaguars then managed to hold out until the game was eventually called off.

Summarized scores: Leewards Hurricanes 412 for 9 declared: Montcin Hodge 91; Keacy Carty 82; Jahmar Hamilton 56; Terrance Warde 52

Sherfane Rutherford 3 for 94; Romario Shepherd 2 for 61 and Veerasammy Permaul 2 for 109 Guyana 206 all out: Vishual Singh 97; Sherfane Rutherford 32

Terrance Warde 4 for 48; Jeremiah Louis 2 for 52; Rahkeem Cornwall 2 for 62

Guyana 305 for 7: Shiv Chanderpaul 109; Anthony Bramble 57*; Leon Johnson 41

Terrance Warde 2 for 43; Nkrumah Bonner 2 for 52; Cornwall, Matthew and Louis 1 wicket each.

Match drawn-Leewards Hurricanes getting first innings points