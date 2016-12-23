By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-Ms. Gwendolyn Clarke celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday 20th December.

On that same day, the Seniors’ Division hosted its annual Christmas luncheon at the St. Paul’s Anglican Conference room and on hand to make a special presentation, was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Mr. Keith Glasgow, who presented her with a fruit basket on behalf of his Ministry and in collaboration with the City Drug store.

PS Glasgow, thanked the beaming ‘birthday girl’ for her sterling contribution to the welfare of the Nevisian community and wished her many more happy years of living.

Ms. Clarke for her part, created much hilarity, when she stated that she would like to inform those present that she was 49-not 94 years old.

She expressed gratitude to God for bringing her thus far in her life and expressed appreciation to all who had helped to make her birthday such a special one.