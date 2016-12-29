By:Curtis Morton
President of the Nevis Football Association, Mr. Rohan Isles, confirmed on Tuesday that the ongoing Legends’ cup tournament, has been temporarily suspended.
The finals of the exciting tournament, was previously set for Saturday 24th December-Christmas eve, at the ET Willet Park but the scheduled finals between Bath United and Stoney Grove, was not played.
Isles confirmed that the Hard Times team, which lost 1 goal to nil in their semifinal bid versus Bath United, had officially protested to the Bath team’s entry into the finals, via a letter, which has been received by the Association.
It is understood that the Hard Times team is protesting the fact that one of the Bath United players, Arthur Boston, played in the semifinal match against them, although he had received a red card in his previous outing.
The Hard Times team is insisting that according to the rules which govern the tournament, a red card is synonymous with an automatic one game suspension, which was not observed in this case.
Isles indicated that on receiving the letter of protest, the league was suspended so that the matter could be adequately dealt with.
He is confident that his Association would be able to make a decision and respond to the letter, within a week and the finals will be played immediately after that.