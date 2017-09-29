Hero CPL to take no action over Pollard no ball Inbox

Following an investigation and discussions with the player concerned the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have decided to take no further action with regard to the no ball that Kieron Pollard bowled at the end of the Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots match on 3 September 2017.

Kieron Pollard said: “I welcomed an investigation as I’ve maintained all along that the no-ball was not intentional, and I’m pleased to have the support of the CPL. It’s a very important tournament for me and one I thrive in. I play the game hard but I take my position as a leader seriously. I also have a great deal of respect for Evin Lewis – both as teammate and opponent.”

The Hero CPL remains firmly committed to ensuring that the tournament is played within the laws and spirit of cricket and welcome Pollard’s comments confirming that there was no ill-intent in what happened when he bowled the final ball of the match to Evin Lewis of the Patriots.

