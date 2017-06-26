High Command of Security Forces Updates Cabinet on Law and Order Initiatives in the Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 24, 2017 (SKNIS): The High Command of the Security Forces updated the Minister of National Security, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, and members of his Cabinet with respect to the state of law and order in the Federation and the initiatives that have been put and are being put in place in order to reduce and prevent crime at a meeting held at the St. Kitts Marriott on June 24.

Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), Mr. Ian Queeley, who led a delegation from the policing organization at the strategic and tactical levels, said that the Federation on a whole has made significant strides for the year thus far with respect to an improved crime detection rate in general and in particular with homicides when compared to last year around the same period.

The Police outlined a number of measures that are to be pursued with renewed energy and consistency over the coming days with ongoing collaborative efforts, which will take place with strategic units of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force. The Police remain confident that with greater support from the pubic, better results would be achieved.

The Police also updated the Cabinet about its draft strategic plan on the disruption and displacement of gangs.

Key institutions represented at the high level security meeting included the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, along with the Coast Guard, led by Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Wallace; Customs and Excise Department led by Comptroller of Customs, Mr. Georid Belle; The St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services led by Acting Fire Chief, Mr. Abdias Samuel; Her Majesty’s Prison led by Superintendent of Prisons, Mr. Junie Hodge; Bramshill Police Advisers Ltd led by Steve France-Sargeant; the Forensic Services Unit of the RSCNPF led by Mr. Narace Ramnarine; Financial Secretary, Mrs. Hilary Hazel and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty.