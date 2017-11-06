High Schools Netball Tournament Shoots Off

By:Curtis Morton

The annual Federation High schools Netball championship, got underway at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Thursday 2nd November 2017.

The following is an update as regards matches played on that day.

Charlestown Secondary School vs. Cayon High School 18 Charlestown Secondary School 13 Match won by Cayon High.

For Cayon High School, Leshauna Benjamin was the top goal scorer with 14 goals from 32 attempts and for the CSS team, Aina Detouche 8 goals from 12 attempts and Natalya Newton, 5 goals from 8 attempts.

Outstanding Players:

Cayon High School: Iona Wilson Goal- Defense

Charlestown Secondary School: Vanshea Powell Goal Defense

Washington Archibald High School 23 vs. Charles E Mills Secondary School 22

For CEMSS Tishanna Woodley 20 from 34 attempts and for WAHS Cadence Stanley 17 goals from 28 attempts.

Outstanding Players:

Washington Archibald High School: Cadence Stanley Goal Attack

Charles E Mills Secondary School: Jezerell Challenger Goal Defense, Goal Attack