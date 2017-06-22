Historic start to primary schools Cricket Tournament set for Friday

Friday 23rd June will be a significant one in the history of the TDC sponsored Primary School Cricket Tournament in Nevis.

On that day, the tournament which is now named in honour of the late Runako Morton, will not have its accustomed commencement at the ET Willet Park, but instead, will actually bowl off at the newly renovated Hard times Playing Field, which is also slated to be named in Morton’s honour at a later date.

According to Chief Coordinator of the tournament, Carl Tuckett, there will be a brief opening ceremony at 1.00 pm and the first match will bowl off at 1.30 pm with defending champions, EPPS, taking on home team, JLPS, in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Tuckett revealed that the ground was officially inspected on Monday and passed with flying colours.

TDC will be the official sponsor, as per usual and with the games going for 15 overs per team, Tuckett believes that they will conclude within two and a half hours.

The finals though will be of 20 overs per team duration.

The participating teams are:

Zone A: EPPS; IWPS and JLPS

Zone B: CPS; VOJN and St. Thomas’ Primary