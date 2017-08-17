Hollywood Places Sixth In Anguilla

By:Curtis Morton

-Charlestown-Nevis-The 2017 Culturama Monarch of Nevis, Andrew ‘Hollywood’ Nisbett, was placed sixth in the 21st annual Leeward Islands calypso competition, which was held in Anguilla, on the evening of Saturday 12th August.

From all reports ‘Hollywood’ was an obvious crowd favorite and went down well in the two rounds, in what was described as a highly competitive contest.

However, the man who moved the crowd to an unprecedented standing ovation, was calypso King of Antigua and Barbuda, Trevor ‘King Zacari’ King, who presented two classical renditions: ‘Descendants of Uncle Tom’ and ‘The Road Called Freedom’.

He was the unanimous judges’ pick for the crown and in second place was Anguilla’s own, ROXY, with another crowd favourite, Calypso Craig of St.Kitts, securing the second runner up spot.