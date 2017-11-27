FeaturedLocalNews

Hon. Konris G. Maynard MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT 27 November 2017 STATEMENT ON FIRE AT WEST BASSETERRE CONSTITUENCY

OFFICE    At about 2:00am on Monday 27 November 2017, through the vigilance of surrounding neighbours, I was  alerted of a fire at the eastern side of the West Basseterre Constituency Office. The Fire & Rescue  Department attended the fire just after 2:00am and quickly brought the fire under control.

From an initial assessment, the eastern side of the Constituency Office, where the meeting hall is located,  has suffered a significant amount of fire damage. Contents in that area have also been significantly  damaged. The office section of the constituency office building has escaped any major damage and should  be usable in the upcoming days for continued meetings with my Constituents.

The police have indicated that an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and a report will be made  known as soon as is possible.

Thanks be to God that there were no injuries to anyone. I would like to thank the surrounding neighbours  for their vigilance in alerting the Fire Department and myself of the fire thus averting what could have been  the total destruction of the constituency office building. I would also like to thank the Fire and Rescue  Department for their quick response that led to the control of the flames in a very short period of time.

Constituents can be assured that everything will be done so that the use of the meeting hall of the building  can resume as soon as possible.  Again, I say a big thanks to all and we look forward to restoring the  Constituency Office to full use in the shortest possible time.

Hon. Konris G. Maynard  Member of Parliament, Saint Christopher #3  National Assembly

