Hon. Robelto Hector demands that the Federal Government and NIA enact the Integrity in Public Life Act and Ordinance respectively

Hon. Robelto Hector has demanded that the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration enact the Integrity in Public Life Act and Ordinance which were both given first readings in the Federal Parliament and the Nevis Island Assembly since 2013, and have languished since then.

Hector made the call in a letter dated Thursday, June 07, 2017 to the leaders of both governments of the Federation.

He is demanding that this be done within fourteen (14) days of the letter dated Thursday, June 07, 2017.

The letter follows the scathing findings against Hon. Mark Brantley by High Court Judge, Justice Darshan Ramdhani in the case of Anne Hendricks Bass v. the Department of Physical Planning and the Development Advisory Committee. In that judgment, Brantley appeared to have used his public office as Deputy Premier to advance his own personal interests to the detriment of a citizen.

In an interview with this media house, Hon. Hector indicated that both pieces of legislation would keep all public and elected officials in check; by eliminating avenues for elected and public officials to engage in corrupt practices without legal ramifications.

Hector indicated that the enacting of both pieces of legislation would not only keep elected and public officials honest but would also help to re-instill the confidence of the general public in the system of government. Public and elected officials would now be easily held accountable for their actions.