BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies players Shai Hope and Jonathan Carter warmed up nicely for Barbados Pride’s upcoming campaign in the Regional Super50 with half-centuries in the final practice game here Monday.

Hope top-scored with 70 off 67 balls while the left-handed Carter struck 56 off 54 as Jason Holder’s XI, chasing a revised target of 281, got home off the first ball of the final over with four wickets remaining.

The right-handed Hope, who has played seven Tests and four One-Day Internationals, stroked three fours and four sixes while Carter, who has played 17 ODIs, hit five fours and three sixes.

Together, they added 109 for the third wicket before retiring.

Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite made 33, putting on 51 for the first wicket with left-hander Anthony Alleyne who made 31.

Captain Holder, the Windies Test and ODI captain, struck 30 while off-spinner Ashley Nurse, also an ODI player, weighed in with 29 from 21 deliveries.

All-rounder Kevin Stoute had earlier hit a patient 61 off 93 balls as his XI were dismissed for a disappointing 183 off 46.2 overs.

Medium pacer Carter (2-17), off-spinner Brathwaite (2-21) and Nurse (2-48), all picked up two wickets each.

Pride have selected a strong squad for the February 24 to February 18 Super50 tournament in Antigua and Barbados, with 12 West Indies players included in the 14-man squad.

Last year’s losing finalists, Pride will compete in Group B alongside Jamaica Scorpions, Guyana Jaguars, Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners and ICC Americas.