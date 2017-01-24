President of the Nevis Turf and Jockey Club, Allister Thompson, is adamant that Horseracing on Nevis, is not dead.

In a brief exchange with the media on Monday, Thompson revealed that there is some ongoing work at the Indian Castle race track, as the track itself is being filled with dirt and more works are in the pipeline.

He is optimistic that once some logistics have been sorted out, that Horse Racing will be back at the popular venue, sometime this year.

For the time being, there is quite some repair work to be done to the main pavilion and stables and also some clearing of the property needs to be