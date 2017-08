By:Curtis Morton

A huge crowd was on hand to witness the 2017 edition of the Culturama Drag race, which was held on Sunday 6th August, at the St. James’ raceway.

The top results were as follows:

14 seconds

Raynos Bradshaw

Forbes McPherson

Bernel Nisbett

Kimo Liburd

13 seconds

Jodean James

Michael Mills

12 seconds

Kareem Walters

11 seconds

Andy Maloney

Atiba Joseph

10 seconds

Livingston Manners

Open class

Clifford Parry