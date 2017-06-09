Hundreds Turn Out For Child Month Parade 2017

[CHARLESTOWN NEVIS] – The observance of Child Month which is being held this year under the theme, “For Every Child Early Moments Matter” saw its annual parade today, Friday, June 09 2017, through the streets of Charlestown.

The parade began at the Old Hospital Road and ended at the E.T Willett Park on the outskirts of town. Parents and teachers accompanied the children as they marched, some carrying slogans while others were dressed to impress. In attendance were the Premier of Nevis and Minister of Education, Hon. Vance Amory and other senior officials from the Premier’s Ministry and the Ministry of Education.

The month was officially launched by Premier Amory on Wednesday, May 31 2017 during a televised address. Other activities for the month will include Fathers’ appreciation activities and puppet shows at various schools throughout the island.

There will also be a ‘Tiny Tots in Action’ concert at the Nevis Cultural Complex on Thursday, June 15 2017 beginning at 5:00 p.m. The month of activities will end on Friday, June 30 2017 with a Child Month Parade in St. Kitts.