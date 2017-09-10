Hurricane Irma claims popular track coach

The athletic family in the Caribbean is mourning the sudden and untimely passing of athletics coach Xavier ‘Dag” Samuels, who passed away on Wednesday. He was one of the reported ten lives that were lost during the passage of hurricane Irma through the Eastern Caribbean on Wednesday.

Unconfirmed reporters states that “Dag” fell from the roof of his house in the British Virgin Islands during the passage of the hurricane.

NACAC President Victor Lopez issued a statement yesterday which read: The NACAC Athletics Family and as NACAC President and Member of the IAAF Board, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of Coach Xavier 'Dag' Samuels of the British Virgin Islands (BVI), who passed during Hurricane Irma on the island of Tortola.