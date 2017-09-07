Hurricane Irma Has Basically Destroyed This Caribbean Island

Alana Abramson

Sep 06, 2017

Hurricane Irma has nearly destroyed the tiny Caribbean Island of Barbuda, the island’s Prime Minister said Wednesday.

“I’m of the view that as it stands now Barbuda is barely habitable,” Gaston Brown, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda told ABS Television/Radio.

Hurricane Irma swept into the northeastern Caribbean island early Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reports. The island's population is just 1,800.