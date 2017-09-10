Hurricane Irma sparks PRISON BREAK as 120 inmates flee British Virgin Islands jail

HURRICANE Irma has aided a prison break in which more than 100 inmates escaped a jail in the British Virgin Islands.

By JOEY MILLAR

The group, which could number as high as 120, fled the prison when it was partly destroyed during the then-Category 5 storm.

Hurricane Irma battered the British Virgin Islands, which suffered the full brunt of the storm as its eye passed through the region.

And now it has emerged a group of prisoners used the storm to escape from their prison.

It is unknown whether the prisoners fled for their own safety as the hurricane caused devastation across the islands.Read More…http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/852132/hurricane-irma-latest-damage-british-virgin-islands-prison-jail-prisoners-escape-irma-path