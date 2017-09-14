(UPDATED 9/13/17) Following the devastating Category 5 Hurricane Irma, many travelers are concerned about their future holiday plans and what the effect has had at their favorite resorts. I have been traveling for years to most of the islands affected and know that the local communities are resilient and will rebuild in record time to welcome back tourists.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Association and other sources including the brilliant photos from my friends at Caribbean Buzz Helicopters are providing information daily. I will continue to update as I hear from each property.Read More….https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2017/09/11/hurricane-irma-update-caribbean-luxury-resort-damage-reports/#450f8d8119e4