Hurricane Maria Slams Nevis but Residents Thanking God for His Tremendous Mercies

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-Residents on Nevis were literally held hostages in their boarded up homes, from early on the evening of Monday 18th September, to early morning, on Wednesday 20th September, when some folks were brave enough to venture throughout their neighbourhood, to assess the damage created by the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Residents indicated that it was an even more horrific experience than the recent passing of Hurricane Irma.

Very high wind speeds were recorded on this occasion and intense showers at intervals.

Early on Wednesday morning, Premier of Nevis, Hon. Vance Amory made the announcement that residents generally, did not have to report to school or work, as the day had been declared a national cleanup day and all were urged to assist in cleaning up their respective properties and communities.

However, they were also strongly warned to be careful in their movements, as there was the possibility of electrical and other hazards still existing across the island.

According to Disaster Management chief, Mr. Brian Dyer, the damage was a lot more severe, than was experienced as a result of Irma and included the following:

Over forty homes were reported damaged, as of 4 pm on Wednesday, with more reports still coming in. Some lost galvanize and most lost varying numbers of shingles.

The coastline took a severe beating and there is a lot of erosion as a result.

No official word as yet from the Four Seasons Resort and the other hotels, except for Oualie Beach hotel, which is reporting that they are okay, except for some necessary beach cleanup activities.

A number of electrical poles and lines were downed across the island and the NEVLEC crews are working overtime in an attempt to restore electricity island wide. Some areas have been restored and others, even in the vicinity of the capital city, are still without power.

Quite a number of roads were badly affected, which included Hermitage, Braziers and the road leading from Brown Hill to Montpelier.

The agricultural stock, especially fruit trees and vegetables, also took a severe pounding.

The ports of entry also took a severe pounding and resulted in flood waters and silt in areas of Charlestown and the Vance Amory Airport also suffered some water damage which has been cleared up.

The Long point pier also took a severe beating and damage there is yet to be assessed.

Thankfully, there were no deaths reported and the residents of Low Street, who were especially endangered, evacuated, mainly to the Anglican conference hall, where some 36 persons, took shelter.

Across the island, approximately 96 persons took the advantage of waiting out the dangerous storm, in shelters.

The assessment continues and the reports continue to come in and eventually an official statement will be made, in terms of the overall damage and the cost involved.

Meantime though, Nevisians are thanking God for spared lives, as they continue to clean up and attempt to restore the island to a state of normalcy.