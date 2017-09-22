Hurricane Response by PM Harris and His Government Receives Commendation

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 22, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The quick and decisive responses from Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Team Unity Government before, during and after the recent hurricanes that affected the twin island Federation have received high commendation from nationals and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prior to the passing of Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, September 6, Prime Minister Harris went out in the communities to conduct personal inspections of the various hurricane shelters and also to further encourage citizens and residents to make their final preparations to ensure their own safety during the storm.

Dr. Harris, as well as other members of his Team Unity Cabinet, was among the first to be out on the road following the passage of the hurricanes, assessing the damages done to various parts of the island, as well as reassuring those affected of the Government’s commitment to assist in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Utilizing the state-owned radio and television station, ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, Prime Minister Harris presented several national broadcasts ahead of the hurricanes where he called on all to do what they can to protect life and property and also encouraged them to pray for God’s grace and mercies during the hurricanes.

Many citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have since taken to the airwaves and social media to express their satisfaction in the Government’s leadership during these difficult times.

For example, using the popular online community groupSKNList.com, Mr. Calvin Beach wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the leadership of both Islands, the leaders of the various departments, the workers and people from both islands for their outstanding work regarding the information provided and the work done to bring some normalcy back to our two beautiful islands. To God be the glory for saving our two Islands from the extreme ravages suffered by our neighbouring Islands.”

The Government’s Communication Team also came in for praise for its role in disseminating timely and updated information to the public before and after the storms.

Bernie Callender wrote, “Often times, we have the tendency to criticize persons or situations, whether it is warranted or not. However, I take this time to thank you for the ongoing updates you have provided the St. Kitts and Nevis (and beyond) community about these devastating hurricanes and their consequences. Although the Federation received its own taste of these storms, your office still managed to get “up to the moment” news to persons within and outside the Federation. It is truly appreciated and I commend you and the staff for all you do.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis Government was applauded for its expeditious response to the aftermath of the hurricanes, particularly as it relates to the damage done to the island main road along the Old Road Bay.

“Good to see them work so fast to get the Old Road Bay road passable again. I commend them,” Ms. Willa Liburd stated onSKNList.com.

Within a 48-hour window, employees of the Public Works Department managed to improve the conditions of the road at Old Road Bay, making it accessible to vehicular traffic as early as 6am today, Friday, September, 2017.