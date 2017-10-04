Hurricanes Irma & Maria put a Damper on the Family Fun Run but Not Our Spirits NEW DATE – 18th NOVEMBER 2017

The St Christopher Children’s Home and partners wishes to advise the public and corporate sponsors that the annual family fun run has been rescheduled from Saturday, October 7th, following the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria requiring diverted attention to our more disadvantaged neighbours, and the local damage to the host Marriott dome venue, we appreciate the community’s understanding and look forward to the continued support this event provides for our children right here in the Federation. The event will still take place at the Royal St Kitts Marriott Golf Course on November 18th with registration opening at 3pm and the event starting promptly at 4pm. All other details of the event will remain the same.

Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorships are still desperately needed with the deadline for these donors extended to October 27th 2017 to accommodate the printing of promotional marketing materials.

Further details about the Home and event can be found on our website at www. stchristopherchildrenshome.org or on Facebook at St Christopher Children’s Home – St Kitts or by calling us at 465 4007.

Last year’s event was a huge success and the funds raised provided much needed operating capital as well building improvements and we look forward to seeing everyone come out to support the 8th Annual St Christopher Children’s Home Walk and Run Fundraiser on its new date of Saturday November 18th 2017 at 3pm.