Husband Commends Police for Saving the night, Great Job he says

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2017 (RSCNPF): A local couple took the time on Thursday (June 22) to commend the Police and express their appreciation for the actions of Officers in response to an incident of Robbery involving his wife on Wednesday night (June 21).

The husband told the Commissioner, “I want to commend the Police for their quick response to my wife’s report of the incident. Your response allowed her to regain her handbag, cellphone and other valuable items.”

The incident occurred on North Square Street around 8.30pm when the she was robbed by an assailant of her handbag containing a number of items. She quickly proceeded to the Basseterre Police Station and reported the incident.

The incident was relayed to all units by the Telecoms Department and a patrol of recruits in the area of the West Independence Square Street spotted the suspect and gave chase. The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

Upon hearing of the incident and after receiving the call from the family, Commissioner of Police Queeley and other members of the High Command commended the recruits for their attention and dedication to service.