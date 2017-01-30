All Business Licence Holders are Reminded that the Business and Occupational Licence due date is January 31st. Please also be reminded that a $50.00 PENALTY is applied each day the licence fee remains unpaid.

The filing periods for Unincorporated Business Tax are listed for your reminder. All businesses are required to file their Unincorporated Business Taxes even if it is Nil. Failure to do so will attract a $100 per month penalty.

For further information on this and any other tax please visit us in the R G Solomon Arcade Charlestown Main Charlestown or call us at (869) 469-5856.