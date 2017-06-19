ICC Announces Details Of Enhanced Prize Money

Winning team to take home cheque of $660,000; runner-up to get $330,000

ICC confirms details of comprehensive editorial coverage of the women’s pinnacle event

The eight top teams of the world will be vying for a winner’s prize of $ 660,000 in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, which will be held in the United Kingdom from 24 June to 23 July.

In line with the ICC’s strategy of enhancing the stature of women’s cricket, the ICC had earlier in May announced that the total prize money for the tournament would be $2 million, 10 times of the amount at stake in the 2013 edition.

The prize money filters down the ladder with the runner-up winning $ 330,000 and the losing semifinalists getting $ 165,000 each. Teams exiting at the group stage will get $ 30,000 each while each win in the group stage will earn a side $20,000.

Meanwhile, the teams will get to tune up for the pinnacle tournament with the warm-up matches which commence on 19 June with host England taking on Sri Lanka in Chesterfield and India playing New Zealand in Derbyshire.

The practice match schedule:

19 June: New Zealand v India in Derbyshire; England v Sri Lanka in Chesterfield.

20 June: West Indies v Pakistan in Leicestershire; Australia v South Africa in Oakham.

21 June: England v New Zealand in Derbyshire; India v Sri Lanka in Chesterfield.

22 June: Australia v Pakistan in Leicestershire; West Indies v South Africa in Oakham.