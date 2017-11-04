“If the Minister of Utilities can’t provide the island of Nevis with regular electricity then he must go home,” says Daniel

Charlestown,Nevis (Friday, November 3, 2017) Former Deputy Premier in the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) led Administration, Mr. Hensley Daniel said, “The constant electrical outages are a nuisance and anywhere else in the world the Minister of Utilities would be fired!”

Mr. Daniel made the statement on a recent episode of Issues on Tuesday via Freedom FM.

The outages, according to Daniel have been at an average of about 40 per month, sometimes going off 3-5 times a day for about 2 hours or more.

“The large number of outages is not good, especially as no explanation from the government has been given to the public,” says Mr. Daniel. He went on to say that,”The Nevis Reformation Party provided a regular supply of electricity when oil was about $140 per barrel. Now oil is about $50 a barrel and we can’t get a regular supply of electricity daily.”

The island of Nevis uses about 9.5 megawatts of energy at peak time and as Daniel noted, “the country should be able to generate this, as it is not a large amount of electricity.”

During the program, Daniel stated that the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) will buy a proper engine that will generate enough energy to cover Nevis at peak times. “The NRP will continue to pursue renewable energy including geothermal and wind to improve the islands electricity supply. Unlike the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) that purchased generators that obviously cannot manage the electricity situation on Nevis, the NRP will work hard to provide a regular supply of electricity to the residents of Nevis,” commented Mr. Daniel.

The NRP has also declared that they will train persons in computer science so that they can deal with modern engines. The party understands that the recruitment of highly trained persons is central to the provision of a regular supply of electricity. As such, the party will train and recruit electrical engineers, mechanical engineers and computer engineers to bring to an end the terrible blackouts in the country.

Daniel concluded, “Since the Minister (Hon. Alexis Jeffers) is not able to deliver regular supplies of energy which is fundamental and critical to the livelihood of the residents then he should to go home. And if the Premier will not send him then the public must send him home!”

