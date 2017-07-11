Illegal Firearm and Marijuana Discovered and Seized In St. Johnson’s Village

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2017 (RSCNPF): A team executing a Search Warrant on a residence in St. Johnson’s Village on Monday (July 10) discovered and seized a large quantity of Marijuana. Two persons were taken into custody for the find.

A subsequent search of a vacant lot in close proximity by the officers and a K-9 team resulted in the discovery of one (1) 357 Revolver and six (6) rounds of ammunition.

The firearm and ammunition was seized by the Police. No one was held accountable for the discovery.

This seizure brings the total of illegal firearms seized so far in 2017 to twenty-eight (28). The last seizure was on Saturday (July 08) in Nevis during the execution of a Search Warrant on a property in Rawlins Village.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.