Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 17, 2017 (RSCNPF): The execution of Search Warrant Monday night (January 16) on a residence in the Willet’s Housing Project in St. Pauls has resulted in the discovery and seizure of an illegal firearm and a quantity of marijuana.

Found was one (1) Springfield .40mm pistol and ammunition. A large quantity of marijuana was also seized.

The Search Warrant was executed by officers assigned to Police Division “B”, officers of the Defence Force and a team from the K-9 Unit.

This seizure brings to two (2) the number of illegal firearms removed from our communities so far in 2017.

Thirty six (36) illegal firearms were removed from our communities in 2016.

Charges will be forthcoming.

Divisional Commander, Police Superintendent Lionel Moore commended the team, and said, “Focused intelligence gathering and text book search operations, with attention to detail has paid off. I commend you. Keep it up.”

