Illegal Firearm discovered and seized in Cayon

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 26, 2017 (RSCNPF): A Citizen Safety patrol by members of the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force in Cayon on Sunday night (June 25) has resulted in the seizure of an illegal firearm and matching ammunition.

While patrolling and conducting searches on Sunday (June 25), the patrol discovered and seized a Tech-22 pistol with thirteen (13) rounds of ammunition. Four persons were taken into custody.

This seizure brings the total of illegal firearms seized so far in 2017 to twenty-three (24).

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.