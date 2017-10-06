Illegal Firearm Discovered During Stop and Search

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 4, 2017 (RSCNPF): A citizen Safety patrol by members of the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force conducted a stop and search at South East Peninsula in result they seized and illegal firearm and matching pellets

While conducting searches on random vehicles, the patrol discovered and seized a MagTech 22 Air Rifle with a large amount of pellets. One person was taken into custody.

This brings the total of illegal firearms seized so far in 2017 to Forty (40).

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizen can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone