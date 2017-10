COMING TO NEPAC

Latin Festival 2017

FRIDAY October 20th

Time: 7:00pm

Michael Herald Sutton Auditorium

Admission: FREE (but entry Tickets can be collected at NCDF Office/ NEPAC Office)

WHAT IS IMPROV/IMPRO you say?

Improvisational theatre, often called improv or impro, is the form of theatre, often comedy, in which most or all of what is performed is unplanned or unscripted: created spontaneously by the performers.