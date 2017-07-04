Increased Police Presence Leads to Discovery and Seizure of Twenty – Sixth ( 26 ) Illegal Firearm.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 03, 2017 (RSCNPF): A Citizen Safety patrol in Basseterre on Sunday night (July 02) has resulted in the seizure of another illegal firearm and matching ammunition.

Officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) while patrolling and conducting searches of abandoned properties and lots discovered one (1) Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing six (6) rounds of 9mm ammunition. The firearm was seized by the Police.

The Officers also executed six (6) Search Warrants on a properties between Old Road and Sandy Point. Those searches were done on properties of person suspected to be engaged in criminal activity and were in search of illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and other instruments that can be used in criminal enterprise.

This seizure brings the total of illegal firearms seized so far in 2017 to twenty-six (26). The last seizure occurred on June 27 in Ottley’s Village when a K-9 Team that was part of a search operation discovered an illegal firearm in a Ghaut.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.