Independence 34 Theme Competition Officially Launched

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 27, 2017 (SKNIS): With just 84 days to go before the federation celebrates 34 years of Independence, William V. Hodge, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Chairman of the Education Sub-Committee for Independence, officially launched the theme competition, as a way to get citizens and residents alike to utilize their creative skills, in particular, the young people.

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, July 14, 2017. Late submissions would not be acknowledged or considered. All entries must be submitted in writing and sent via email, postal mail or dropped in a drop box at the entrance of Government Headquarters located on Church Street in Basseterre.The chairman shared the guidelines for the theme competition so as to give participants a better understanding.

Cue in: “The theme must be short…

Cue out: …citizens should reasonably aspire.”

Permanent Secretary Hodge said that his ministry will be playing an integral role in Independence 34, as Cabinet decided that this year’s celebration will focus on the federation’s youth.

Cue in: “The Ministry of Education…

Cue out: …taking a very engaged part.”

A maximum of two submissions are allowed per person, and every submission “must be new and original, as old and plagiarized entries will result in immediate disqualification,” he added.

Entries can be emailed to william.hodge@moeskn.org, or independence.themeskn@gmail.com. If participants are using the postal service, entries must be addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Church Street, Basseterre.