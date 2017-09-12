Independence Activities Demonstrate Oneness of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 11, 2017 (SKNIS):The independence calendar of activities includes events to be held in Nevis for this year’s 34thanniversary celebrations thereby demonstrating the togetherness of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Appearing on the radio show “The People’s Voice” on Sugar City Rock FM, on September 11, Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that the inclusion of Nevis in the independence programme is a part of the greater inclusive agenda.

“Hither to before Team Unity, no independence activity was held in Nevis and we have had the Prime Minister’s Lecture series there, we have had church service there and we have attended, myself and the governor general, these visits to the schools so that Nevis again could feel a sense of part of the twining of the federation and so we are grateful for that outreach,” said the prime minister.

Commenting on the lecture series held last year in Nevis, Prime Minister Harris said, “This speaks volumes as to where we are in terms of the relationship between the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and the relationship between the Federal Government and the Nevis Island Administration. As a result, we have been able to work together so tremendously well [and] we were able to share appropriately with Nevis on the occasion of Independence.”

The Independence State Service will be held this year at the Methodist Church in Charlestown, Nevis on Sunday, September 17.