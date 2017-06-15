Installation work for 3.85 megawatt-Wӓrtsilӓ plant on Nevis continues apace

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 14, 2017) —Advance work for the installation of a new 3.85 megawatt-Wӓrtsilӓ plant at the Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s (NEVLEC) Prospect Power Plant is continuing apace. The civil works is completed. Mechanical installation is ongoing with electrical installation about to commence.The status of the project came on June 14, 2017, when Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister responsible for Public Utilities in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Acting General Manager Jervan Swanston and Wӓrtsilӓ’s Site Manager Kauno Antero Orre, provided an update of the installation process.In brief comments, Mr. Jeffers said the actual block is expected to arrive on Nevis by June 22, 2017, and the actual commissioning will be sometime in August.He said the increased capacity the installation provided by the new machine, is in keeping with NEVLEC’s mandate to provide quality and reliable electricity service to the people of Nevis.The Minister gave the undertaking that the public would be kept abreast with the project’s progress leading to the commissioning.He said he was pleased that relief was on the way for the people of Nevis, who have been dealing with some ongoing situations affecting the power plant in recent times. He thanked the pubic for their tolerance.
Trending
- Human Resource: CAREER OPPORTUNITY.
- Ministry of Social Development: Press Release.
- Sherry’s “RISE” an Afrocentric Fashion Production.
- Libra’s All White Full Moon Birthday Bashment 2016.
- I.R.D: Wheel Tax Notice.
- TRUST & FIDUCIARY SERVICES ADMINISTRATOR: Job Vacancy.
- I.R.D : Registration Renewal…
- T.D.C: Child Month
- The St.Kitts Music Festival Line Up….
- I.R.D: Property Tax..
- Development Bank marks 35th anniversary with renewed commitment
- Sherry’s Beauty World: Special…
- Brown Hill Communications…..Job Vacancy
- Sherry’s Beauty World: Special Runs for the month of April ( MASSAGES ).
- Digicel Play…D.B.H
- THE UWI OPEN CAMPUS, ST.KITTS & NEVIS.
- I.R.D: Consumer Information Notice.
- The Nevis Historical and Conservation Society: Job Vacancy.
- Morning Star Holdings Limited: Job Vacancy.
- Happy Ending’s: Menu for Thursday Special.
- Pakistan Knocks Out England
- Willett Bestowed With MBE
- Society Plays an Integral Role in Crime Fighting
- Grand launch Culturama 43 June 16, 2017
- Senator Byron-Nisbett Strongly Supports Firearms Amendment Bill 2017
- Eight Nationals Awarded At Government House for Contributions to Nation Building
- Installation work for 3.85 megawatt-Wӓrtsilӓ plant on Nevis continues apace
- Hon. Robelto Hector demands immediate dismissal of Hon. Mark Brantley by Federal Government and NIA
- Hon. Robelto Hector demands that the Federal Government and NIA enact the Integrity in Public Life Act and Ordinance respectively