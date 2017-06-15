Installation work for 3.85 megawatt-Wӓrtsilӓ plant on Nevis continues apace

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 14, 2017) — Advance work for the installation of a new 3.85 megawatt-Wӓrtsilӓ plant at the Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s (NEVLEC) Prospect Power Plant is continuing apace. The civil works is completed. Mechanical installation is ongoing with electrical installation about to commence.

The status of the project came on June 14, 2017, when Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister responsible for Public Utilities in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Acting General Manager Jervan Swanston and Wӓrtsilӓ’s Site Manager Kauno Antero Orre, provided an update of the installation process.

In brief comments, Mr. Jeffers said the actual block is expected to arrive on Nevis by June 22, 2017, and the actual commissioning will be sometime in August.

He said the increased capacity the installation provided by the new machine, is in keeping with NEVLEC’s mandate to provide quality and reliable electricity service to the people of Nevis.

The Minister gave the undertaking that the public would be kept abreast with the project’s progress leading to the commissioning.