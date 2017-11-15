International Men’s Day to Be Celebrated on Nevis

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown, Nevis-The Gender Affairs division of the Department of Social Services, is once again leading out in activities to mark the observance of International men’s day.

Coordinator of the Gender Affairs Division, Miss Lorraine Archibald and her co-worker, Pastor Wayne Maynard, revealed on Wednesday, that although the activities for this year, have been somewhat down scaled from last year’s, there are still some activities which will serve to stimulate and motivate the men in the society.

The actual day will be celebrated this coming Sunday 19th November and will be observed with a church service at the Newcastle Wesleyan Holiness church, led by Pastor Ron Daniel. The theme for the observance is: ‘Celebrating men and boys in all their diversity.’

The major event will be a combination of a Bikathon and Walkathon, which will be held on Saturday 25th November.

All interested persons, will assemble at the Villa grounds, next to the Reliable Motors premises for 6 am.

The walkers will commence first and would go through Stoney Grove and end up at the proposed Park at Pinney’s.

The bikers will go through Main Street, Charlestown and eventually conclude at the proposed Pinney’s Park.

The event will culminate with fun sports, which will include bike races, walking races and much more.

The Gender Affairs Division is cordially inviting the members of the general public, to support the activities.