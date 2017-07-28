Invincible ends reign of Mighty Sookie

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-The Nevis Cultural Village was the venue for the Junior Calypso Competition on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Ten young calypsonians participated in the contest before a packed crowd.

At the end of the night, Invincible received the approval of the five-member judge panel that he had outperformed his competitors. He gained a total of 256 points with a song called, ‘Social Media’. He is now the reigning Junior King in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis having captured the crown in the Junior Calypso Show in St. Kitts December of 2016.

The first runner up position went to the defending King, the Mighty Sookie who was trying to make history by winning five consecutive crowns. He amassed a total of 252 points with a song called, ‘One People’. In third position was Lagazy, one of three females who took part in the competition. She did a tune entitled, ‘Write Me a Song’ and gained a total of 239 points.