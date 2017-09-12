Irma Live Updates: Storm Pushes North, but Millions Are Without Power in Florida

Days after it began its assault on the Caribbean and southern Florida, Irma was still churning north on Monday, causing fresh damage in areas where many Floridians had sought refuge over the weekend.

The massive storm’s rain bands reached out hundreds of miles beyond its center, wreaking havoc throughout much of Georgia and South Carolina on Monday. Storm surges were made worse by an unlucky coincidence that prompted flash flooding: Irma’s effects had arrived at high tide.

Gov. Rick Scott of Florida said that over all, Irma’s damage to his state was not as bad as the direst forecasts had predicted, but that some areas were thoroughly brutalized. About 62 percent of residents remained without power. And northern Florida, including the city of Jacksonville, was flooding.Read More..https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/11/us/hurricane-irma-florida.html