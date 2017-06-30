It’s all systems go for PLP/PM Health Walk as it traverses Constituencies Eight, Two and One

Excitement has been building from the day the announcement was made that for the first time the Peoples Labour Party (PLP)/Prime Minister’s Health Walk would not take its regular route where it always started at Belle Vue and ended at Ottley’s Village in Constituency Number Seven, but would start at St. Peters Community Centre in Constituency Number Eight and end at the last roundabout in Frigate Bay, in Constituency Number One.
When the Hon Eugene Hamilton spoke those words in April, he did not know that in July the walk would be starting on his turf. The fact that the walk is starting in Constituency Number Eight, PLP’s Deputy National Chairman Mr Craig Tuckett met on Tuesday June 27 with the PLP Branch Chairmen for Constituency Numbers Eight and Two at the intended starting point.
“We have been going to Number Seven for the health walks, and I now find it very convenient and timely that the Prime Minister has taken the opportunity and he has recognised that we who are in Number Eight we journey there from time to time to meet the other supporters, well-wishers and members of the People’s Labour Party,” said Mr Wigley.