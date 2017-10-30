Ivor Walters Bounces Back

By:Curtis Morton

Action continued in the Primary schools’ Football league at the ET Willett Park, on Friday 27th October.

In match one, the defending champions Ivor Walters, came up against the Joycelyn Liburd Primary school in a ‘must win’ match, if they wanted to still have a chance to defend their championship.

The JLPS team executed well, under coaches, Kurvin Wallace and Curtis Morton Jr and at half time, things looked dicey for the champion team, complete in their new uniforms, received earlier in the week, complements of the Hon. Mark Brantley. The score then, was nil-all.

Coach Harvey in a post-match interview, indicated that he told his young guards that in the second half, they had to be more intense and aggressive and so the IWPS team, came back with renewed vigour and hit the back of the net, not once, but twice, much to the joy of their fan base.

Final score: IWPS 2 JLPS 0

Scoring for Ivor Walters

Jaheem Hazel

Jahmal Lewis

In other matches played:

Zone A

Elizabeth Pemberton 4 vs 0 Maude Crosse Preparatory

Scoring for Elizabeth Pemberton

T’Najae Lawrence (1st min)

Romario Morgan (5th & 21st min)

Kamal Brandy (14th min)

Zone B

St. Thomas Primary 0 vs 0 Charlestown Primary

Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls 1 vs 0 Nevis Academy

Scoring for Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls

Rajani Didder (22nd min)

Point standings

Zone A

Elizabeth Pemberton 2 matches 6 points

Ivor Walters 2 matches 3 points

Joycelyn Liburd 2 matches 3 points

Maude Cross Prep 2 matches 0 points

Zone B

Charlestown primary 2 matches 4 points

St. Thomas’ primary 2 matches 4 points

Violet O J Nicholls Primary 2 matches 3 points

Nevis Academy 2 matches 0 points

Top goal scorers

Romario Morgan EPPS 3 goals

Prince Daniel CPS 2 goals

T’Najae Lawrence EPPS 2