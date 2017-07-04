Ivor Walters Overpower Joycelyn Liburd in Crucial Encounter

By:Curtis Morton

It was billed as a crucial match, as the semifinalists in the 2017 TDC/Runako Morton cricket league, were being determined.

The match which was previously scheduled for the Hard times Playing field on Monday 3rd July, was hastily changed to the ET Willett Park, due to a damp pitch.

It was the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School (JLPS), coming up against the Ivor Walters Primary (IWPS)

The JLPS boys batted first and got to 69 all out.

IWPS in response, despite losing 5 wickets, managed to complete victory in 12 overs.

Summarized scores; JLPS 69 all out: J. Manners 20; J. Lawrence 9

Browne 2 for 7; V. Stevens 1 for 9; Amari Jones 2for 9; D. Mitchell 2 for 9

IWPS 70 for 5 from 12 overs: V. Stevens 21; Mitchell 8

Huggins 2 for 11; Samuels 2 for 11

IWPS won by 5 wickets

The final rounds of matches are now scheduled as follows:

Semifinals: Wednesday 5th June at 10 am –CPS v JLPS

1.30 pm- IWPS v St. Thomas’

Friday 7th July- finals at 2 pm

All matches to be played at the ET Willett Park.